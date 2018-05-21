Meghan Markle Declares Herself A Feminist On The British Monarchy's Website On her new page on the British monarchy's official website, Meghan Markle says "I am proud to be a woman and a feminist".

Meghan Markle does not appear to be reining in her feminist views since becoming the Duchess of Sussex following her traditional-yet-modern nuptials to Prince Harry.



On her new page on the British monarchy's official website - in pulled out quotes - Markle says "I am proud to be a woman and a feminist," referencing a line from a 2015 speech she made to the United Nations.



"These early experiences helped to shape her lifelong commitment to causes such as social justice and women's empowerment," the website says.



The website also notes her volunteer work at soup kitchens in Los Angeles, her home town, and Toronto, where she filmed "Suits," as well as her work as a women's advocate for the United Nations and a global ambassador for World Vision Canada.

After at the reception, Meghan Markle reportedly bucked tradition by giving her own speech.



which included a passionate sermon by the Most Rev. Michael Curry (who seemed to blindside some royals with enthusiastic talk of love and emotion), a gospel choir, a black cellist and a black Church of England priest, Markle is not downplaying her biracial heritage.



And after at the reception, held at Frogmore House, Markle reportedly bucked tradition by giving her own speech where she is said to have thanked Harry and the royals for their kindness and generosity. According to the Daily Mail, Harry responded with a speech of his own, saying "we make such a great team" and "I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you." (In what is probably another royal first, they reportedly handed out slippers to guests who wanted to swap out their high heels.)



Other royals have actively supported women's issues. Prince Charles's wife, Camilla, for instance, is president of the Women of the World Festival and is active on such issues as domestic violence and female genital mutilation.



But this is the first time a senior royal has loudly declared herself a feminist on the monarchy's official web page.



Some feminists said they hope this is just the beginning.



"I hope as a member of Royal family she still believes in feminism, and will work for women's equal rights," tweeted the author and feminist Taslima Nasreen.



Carole Easton, chief executive of the Young Women's Trust, said that it was "fantastic" that Markle is "so committed to championing women's rights. Now really is the time for action on this issue."



