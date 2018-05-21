Harry, Meghan Markle Pose With Their Squad Of Page Boys And Bridesmaids

The first photo shows the couple joined by Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Ms Markle's mother, Camilla Parker, the bridesmaids and the page boys. The photograph was taken in the Green Drawing Room in the medieval Windsor Castle.
New York-based fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski clicked the latest set of pictures. It was Mr Lubomirski who clicked a series of portraits to mark Harry and Ms Markle's engagement. He is famed for his photos of Harry's mother Princess Diana.
The second photo shows the royal couple surrounded by their bridesmaids and page boys. Four-year-old Prince George, who is third in line to the British throne after his grandfather Prince Charles and father Prince William, was among the page boys. Meghan Markle's bridesmaids on Saturday included three-year-old Princess Charlotte, the daughter of Prince William.
Harry and Meghan Markle were also photographed on the East Terrace Windsor Castle in the third official photograph.
CommentsPrince Harry and Meghan Markle exchanged wedding vows last Saturday at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in a glittering ceremony that saw an equal measure of royal traditions and Hollywood glamour.
A number of celebrity guests, members of the royal family attending the wedding as thousands of fans celebrated on the streets. Celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, his lawyer wife Amal, Victoria and David Beckham and Serena Williams were among the guests. Singer Elton John, were among the wedding guests.