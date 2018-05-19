Meet Little Bridesmaids And Page Boys Of The Royal Royal Wedding

According to the royal list, 'Team Bridesmaids' would have:
1. Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, 3-year-old daughter of Duke of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton.
2. Miss Florence van Cutsem, 3-year-old Goddaughter to Prince Harry
3. Miss Remi Litt, 6-year-old Goddaughter to Meghan Markle
4. Miss Rylan Litt, 7-year-old Goddaughter to Meghan Markle
5. Miss Ivy Mulroney, 4-yer-old daughter of Meghan Markle's best friend, Jessica Mulroney
6. Miss Zalie Warren, 2-year-old Goddaughter of Prince Harry
'Team Page Boys' would have:
1. His Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge, 4-year-old son of Duke of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton
2. Master Jasper Dyer, 6-year-old Godson of Prince Harry
3. Master Brian Mulroney, 7-year-old son of Meghan Markle's best friend, Jessica Mulroney
4. Master John Mulroney, 7-year-old son of Meghan Markle's best friend, Jessica Mulroney
Prince William, elder brother of Prince Harry, will be the groom's 'Best Man', while Meghan Markle will not have anyone as 'Maid of Honour'.
The wedding attire of the mini members is yet to be revealed.
The Royal Wedding is scheduled to start at 11 am (BST) on May 19 at St George's Chapel on Windsor Palace grounds.