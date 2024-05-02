Royal Family Celebrates Princess Charlotte's 9th Birthday With Adorable Pic

The Princess is expected to celebrate her special day privately.

Today marks a special day for the British royal family as Princess Charlotte, the daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, turns nine years old. Born on May 2, 2015, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana is the second child and only daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The royal couple posted a picture of the Princess on X, wishing her a Happy Birthday and thanking everyone for the “kind messages today.”

Reacting to the post, a user said she looks like her father, Prince William. He wrote, “She's growing up so fast and isn't the image of her father. Happy birthday lil one. another lovely photograph by The Princess of Wales.”

“Happy Birthday to Princess Charlotte. Beautiful inside and out. Supportive sister, loving daughter. Am enjoying seeing her grow up and flourish. Hope the cake-baking was fun!” another added.

The Princess is expected to celebrate her special day privately with her family in Windsor, reported ABC News.

Over the years, Princess Charlotte has made more public appearances alongside her parents and brothers, Prince George, 10, and Louis, 6. In 2022, she attended some major royal events, including her first official engagement at Cardiff Castle during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebration. She also participated in the queen's funeral, wearing a special horseshoe brooch gifted by the late Queen Elizabeth.

Last year, Princess Charlotte, along with her brothers, attended the coronation of their grandfather, King Charles III, at Westminster Abbey. Her most recent public appearance was during the traditional Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham last December.

Recently, the royal family has maintained a low profile, with Kate Middleton and Prince William taking time off from their public duties. The Princess of Wales' health took a turn as she underwent abdominal surgery in January and later revealed that she was diagnosed with cancer in March.