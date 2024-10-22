Royal Caribbean Sued After Former Staff Installs Hidden Camera, Films 1,000 Passengers

A passenger on a Royal Caribbean International cruise has filed a class-action lawsuit against the company and a former crew member after a hidden camera was found in a bathroom, possibly filming up to 960 people, according to USA Today.

The Southern District of Florida received the case, which was filed on behalf of a passenger known as "Jane Doe" and other impacted passengers from the Symphony of the Seas cruise, as per the news portal.

The case comes after Arvin Joseph Mirasol, a Filipino stateroom attendant, was found guilty of creating child pornography and given a 30-year sentence in federal prison.

On February 25, a visitor reported the camera to ship security after finding it concealed beneath the bathroom sink. When the ship anchored in Fort Lauderdale, Mirasol was taken into custody.

Authorities found videos on Mirasol's devices showing children aged 2 to 17 in various stages of undress. However, the lawsuit alleges his illegal surveillance also targeted adult passengers.

"Upon information and belief, Mirasol transmitted and/or uploaded images of the Plaintiff while undressed and engaging in private activities, to third parties and/or to the world wide web, including, but not limited to, the dark web, without Plaintiff's prior knowledge or consent," the complaint filed this week states.

As a result, the traveller has experienced severe mental turmoil, which has led to physical symptoms like dizziness, insomnia, and discomfort.