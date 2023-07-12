Robber Sues Police After Being Bitten By Dog While Escaping Crime Scene

Sonnie Stow was knocked over by a patrol car and his left leg was broken.

A man speeding on a stolen motorcycle is suing the police in England after being bitten by a dog of the force. According to The Telegraph, 24-year-old Sonnie Stow was escaping from the scene of violence last month when the incident took place. He was brought down by two police dogs, one of which even bit Stow in stomach. Police said that he had stolen a 125cc Benelli motorcycle from a car park in Hull, East Yorkshire, and was showing off at a local Burger King outlet.

His aide Dawid Krajzer, sat on another bike parked outside the restaurant. Its owner came out to confront the man and soon a fight started.

Stow threatened the man and as Krajzer got off the bike, it fell on the restaurant customer, breaking his leg, The Telegraph said in its report.

The duo then escaped the scene and was chased by the police. Stow tried to get away by riding on the footpath and wrong side of the road.

He was knocked over by a patrol car and his left leg was broken. Two police dog then tackled Stow and landed a "significant bite" on his abdomen, Stow later told a Crown Court in Hull.

He needed stitches and suffered an open wound that needed regular dressing.

Stow's defence lawyer Julia Braggs said it was a deeply unpleasant attempted robbery and her client accepted his part in it. "He is very sorry for the injury that was caused. It was not a planned incident," she told the court.

The court sentenced Stow to four and a half years and banned him from driving for three years and three months, according to Express.