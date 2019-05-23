Roads Around British PM's Office Shut As Cops Investigate Suspicious Item

Temporary road closures are in place around Whitehall, the police said. (File)

Roads were closed around British Prime Minister Theresa May's Downing Street office on Thursday as police investigated a suspicious item.

"Temporary road closures in place around Whitehall whist suspect item assessed," British police said in a Tweet. "Specialist officers are now in attendance."

A Reuters reporter at the scene said police were calmly directing tourists onto neighboring streets.

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019