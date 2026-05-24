Ro Khanna Jabs Trump For Skipping Son's Wedding After His "Dumocrat" Post

Ro Khanna has hit back at Donald Trump for skipping his eldest son Donald Trump Jr.'s wedding in the Bahamas after the US President shared an AI-generated image mocking him.

Trump posted an image showing Khanna dressed in a sheep costume with exaggerated vampire teeth while clutching another sheep carrying a banner that read, “SLEAZEBAG Ro Khanna Lies, Lies, Lies.”

In the caption, he wrote, “A Dumocrat! Don't allow this lying sleazebag on FoxNews!”

Khanna responded on X with a sharp jab aimed at Trump's decision to skip Donald Trump Jr.'s wedding to Bettina Anderson in the Bahamas.

“Congratulations on your wedding, Donald Trump Jr. Sorry for distracting your Dad with this important work,” Khanna wrote on X.

Khanna has been accusing Trump of pushing the US into a war with Iran.

While speaking to NPR, Khanna said, “The problem is that the war in Iran has complicated this. We now need China and other nations' help to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, end the war, and negotiate with Iran because right now our gas prices are high and fertilizer costs are high.”

Trump had earlier said he might not attend the wedding due to tensions involving Iran and ongoing presidential responsibilities. Multiple reports later confirmed that he skipped the intimate Bahamas ceremony attended by close friends and family members.

“While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon-to-be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so,” Trump wrote on Truth Social a day after the wedding.

“I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, DC, at the White House during this important period of time,” he added.

Trump later stated, “This is not good timing for me. Everything called Iran and other things. That's one I can't win on. If I do attend, I get killed. If I don't attend, I get killed," according to Page Six.