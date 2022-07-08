'My Values Are Non-Negotiable': Rishi Sunak's Bid To Replace Boris Johnson

Rishi Sunak said someone has grip the moment and make the right decisions.

Rishi Sunak, former British finance minister, today said that he would be running to replace Boris Johnson as the UK Prime Minister. Johnson yesterday announced that he would step down as prime minister.

Here is the full text from Rishi Sunak's campaign video:

Let me tell you a story about a young woman almost a lifetime ago, who boarded a plane armed with hope for a better life, and the love of her family.

This young woman came to Britain, where she managed to find a job. But it took her nearly a year to save enough money for her husband and children to follow her.

One of those children was my mother, aged 15. My mom studied hard and got the qualifications to become a pharmacist.

She met my dad at an NHS GP, and they settled in Southampton. Their story didn't end there. But that is where my story began.

Family is everything to me. And my family gave me opportunities, they could only dream. But it was Britain, our country that gave them and millions like them, the chance of a better future.

I got into politics, because I want everyone in this country to have those same opportunities to be able to give their children a better future.

Our country faces huge challenges. The most serious for a generation. And the decisions we make today will decide whether the next generation of British people will also have the chance of a better future.

Do we confront this moment with honesty, seriousness and determination? Or do we tell ourselves comforting fairy tales that might make us feel better in the moment that will leave our children worse off tomorrow?

Someone has to grip this moment and make the right decisions.

That's why I'm standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister. I want to lead this country in the right direction.

I ran the toughest department in government during the toughest times when we faced the nightmare of Covid. My values are non negotiable - patriotism, fairness, hard work.

We've had enough of division. Politics at its best is a unifying endeavour. And I have spent my career bringing people together because that is the only way to succeed. In the coming days and weeks, I will set out my vision for how we can build a better future for our country.

I've told you a bit about my story, but I'm running to be our next prime minister, because it's your stories that matter most.