'Family Everything To Me': Rishi Sunak Launches Bid For UK PM

Rishi Sunak could become the first Indian origin man to be British PM.

Rishi Sunak, former chancellor, today launched his bid to become the next UK prime minister following Boris Johnson's resignation yesterday.

"Someone has to grip this moment and make the right decisions. That's why I'm standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your prime minister," Sunak said in a campaign video released on Twitter.

I'm standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister.



Rishi Sunak's grandparents came from Punjab. He has two daughters with Akshata Murty, the daughter of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy. They met while students in California.

In the video, Rishi Sunak shares the story of his grandmother who boarded a plane to England as a young woman "armed with hope for a better life".

"She managed to find a job. But it took nearly her eight years to save enough money for her husband and children to follow her," Rishi Sunak said in the video.

He goes on to add that family is everything to him.

Sunak's resignation as Chancellor of the exchequer had triggered an avalanche of resignations in the Boris Johnson cabinet, forcing him to step down.

If Rishi Sunak wins the top seat, he will be first Indian origin man to be British PM.