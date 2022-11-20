'Britain Knows What It Means To Fight For Freedom': Rishi Sunak In Ukraine

Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom, said Rishi Sunak.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday made his maiden visit to Kyiv after assuming office and assured Britain's continued support to Ukraine in its war against Russia.

"Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom. We are with you all the way @ZelenskyyUa," tweeted Mr Sunak, expressing support for Ukraine.

Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom.



We are with you all the way @ZelenskyyUa 🇺🇦🇬🇧



Британія знає, що означає боротися за свободу.



Ми з вами до кінця @ZelenskyyUa 🇺🇦🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/HsL8s4Ibqa — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) November 19, 2022

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Rishi Sunak met for the first time after the former chancellor took his position as leader of the Conservative party.

The Ukrainian President thanked Mr Sunak for visiting Kyiv and said that both nations know what it means to stand for freedom.

"Thank you, @RishiSunak. With friends like you by our side, we are confident in our victory. Both of our nations know what it means to stand up for freedom," Zelenskyy tweeted.

In August, Mr Sunak had written a letter on Ukraine's Independence Day, praising the country's steadfast courage in standing up to Russian "aggression" and promising support from the people of the UK.

In a letter published in the Kyiv Post, Mr Sunak said that he will be a lifelong friend and help Ukraine rebuild into a prosperous, ambitious, and forward-looking country.

"Your steadfast courage in standing up to aggression has given hope to peaceful and freedom-loving people around the world, and sends a clear message to despots that no matter how the odds may be stacked in their favour, they will never prevail," he said.

Mr Sunak promised to continue assisting Ukraine's valiant warriors and declared Britain will continue to offer humanitarian aid to make sure Ukrainian people have access to food and medicine amid the war.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)