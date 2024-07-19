Riots Break Out In London, Bus Set On Fire, Police Car Flipped Over

Tensions grew and "pockets of disorder" broke out in the area.

A riot has broken out in UK's Leeds after police were called to attend an incident involving some agency workers and children, officials said on Thursday night.

According to West Yorkshire Police, they were called to an ongoing incident at Luxor Street, Harehills, at 5 p.m. on Thursday. On arrival, officers "found an ongoing disturbance which involved some agency workers and some children."

Soon, a crowd started to gather at the location after which officers decided to remove the agency workers and the children to a safe place. However, tensions grew and "pockets of disorder" broke out in the area.

Purported footage shared on social media showed a large crowd of people in the street and a police car being flipped onto its side while a bus was being set on fire.

Riots have erupted in Harehills, Leeds tonight after Social Services took children away from a Roma Gypsy family, with a police car overturned and a bus now set on fire.



Britain needs to stop importing people with an alien culture and value system. Enough is enough. pic.twitter.com/QJ4NKPaEUy — Cillian (@CilComLFC) July 18, 2024

"More officers have been deployed to the area to assist with the management of this incident. Some road closures are also being implemented and people are advised to avoid the area at this time," the West Yorkshire Police said in a statement.

"No injuries have been reported and enquiries are ongoing at the scene," it added.

UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper took to social media platform X to condemn the violence. She posted: "I am appalled at the shocking scenes and attacks on police vehicles & public transport in Leeds tonight (Thursday night). Disorder of this nature has no place in our society. My thanks go to West Yorkshire police for their response. I am being kept regularly updated."

