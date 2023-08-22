Rihanna Gives Birth To Baby Boy, Her Second Child: Report

Rihanna gave birth her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky. (File)

Rihanna has given birth to a baby boy, her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky, a report said Monday.

The music megastar and beauty entrepreneur became a mother for the second time at the start of month, entertainment outlet TMZ said.

"Sources with direct knowledge tell us the baby arrived August 3rd in Los Angeles," TMZ said.

"We don't yet know the kiddo's name, but we do know it starts with 'R' and it's a boy."

The "Lift me up" singer welcomed her first child, a son, in May last year.

And she wordlessly announced her second pregnancy at this year's Super Bowl in Arizona, proudly displaying her baby bump to a global audiences of hundreds of millions.

Since releasing "Anti" in early 2016, Robyn Rihanna Fenty has taken a break from recording but has by no means taken it easy: she's become a billionaire, parlaying her music achievements into successful makeup, lingerie and high-fashion brands.

Since her last album Rihanna has performed occasional features and more recently recorded music for the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" soundtrack.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)