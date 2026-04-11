Richard Nixon To Joe Biden, A History Of US Visits To Pakistan

As Pakistan prepares to host crucial talks between Iran and the United States on April 11, Islamabad once again finds itself at the centre of global diplomacy.

The upcoming dialogue, expected to feature key figures such as US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, could shape the future of the Middle East and the rest of the world.

With just under 90 minutes remaining before his self-imposed deadline to strike Iran, US President Donald Trump made a surprising announcement on Tuesday, stating that he had agreed to a two-week ceasefire with the country. Shortly after, Abbas Araghchi also confirmed the ceasefire on X.

With heightened security, sealed entry points, and thousands of personnel deployed, the capital is bracing for a moment of historic importance. For Pakistan, this is more than just a meeting; it is a reminder of its long-standing role as a diplomatic bridge between global powers.

Here is a list of all the times American presidents and vice presidents have visited Pakistan.

A Fragrant Welcome | Eisenhower

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In December 1959, Dwight D Eisenhower became the first American president to visit Pakistan, arriving in Karachi at the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart, General Ayub Khan. The visit was well- planned, with the city transformed into a symbol of hospitality and alliance.

From decorated streets to rehearsed welcomes, Karachi presented its best face. Perfumes, which were flown in from Paris, were sprayed in an effort to remove unpleasant odours along the route from the airport.

In a column for Dawn, academic Pervez Hoodboy wrote that the visit was “generous for Pakistan's government” and within a few years, US military and economic aid to Pakistan significantly increased.

An Unlikely Friendship | Lyndon Johnson

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A chance encounter during Lyndon B Johnson's 1961 visit to Pakistan became one of the most heartwarming stories in diplomatic history. Stuck in Karachi traffic, the then vice president of the US stepped out of his car to meet a local camel cart man, Bashir Ahmed. What began as a brief interaction turned into a lifelong friendship. Bashir was also later invited to the US. Johnson returned briefly in 1967, this time as president, when he met Gen Ayub Khan.

The Secret Channel | Nixon

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Pakistan's role as a diplomatic intermediary came into sharp focus in 1969, when then-US President Richard Nixon visited the country. During his trip, he trusted Yahya Khan with a mission to pass a message to Beijing that Washington wanted to open communication with China. At the time, Pakistan maintained relations with both the US and China.

Quiet Diplomacy In The Dense Pine Forests Of Murree | George Bush

In May 1984, then US Vice President George H. W. Bush visited Pakistan and met military ruler Ziaul Haq in Murree. The meeting involved the delivery of a letter from President Ronald Reagan, Dawn reported, citing an archived report by the United Press International.

No Handshake | Clinton

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When Bill Clinton visited Pakistan in 2000, it marked the first trip by an American president in three decades. The trip, which took place soon after the dismissal of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, became famous for a reason. Clinton reportedly refused to be pictured shaking hands with military dictator General Pervaiz Musharraf. In an unusual move, he also addressed the Pakistani nation directly through a televised speech.

Warnings and Diplomacy | Cheney

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US Vice President Dick Cheney visited Pakistan multiple times in the mid-2000s, including an unannounced trip in 2007.

Lockdown and Cricket | George W Bush

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In March 2006, President George W Bush arrived in Pakistan under extraordinary security measures. Islamabad was placed under near-total lockdown, with tight surveillance and restricted movement.

Carrots and Sticks | Joe Biden

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Joe Biden visited Pakistan twice, in 2009 and 2011. During his first visit, he described Pakistan as a valued ally and was awarded the Hilal-i-Pakistan for his contributions. His second visit, however, was said to have come “holding carrots and brandishing sticks”.