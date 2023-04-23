'Rice Gate': Flight Gets Delayed Due To Spilled Rice In Aisle

Someone had made a mess immediately after people began boarding the plane.

A Southwest flight from Atlanta to Houston in the US was delayed on April 15 after a flight attendant objected to take-off until a passenger cleaned up rice that had been spilt in the aisle. A passenger on the flight, Jennifer Schaper, used the hashtag #RiceGate to discuss the entire event in a series of tweets. She stated that someone had made a mess immediately after people began boarding the plane, as per a report in People Magazine.

"Because my travels seem to involve unintentional comedy: Just boarded the plane and somebody spilled food. The flight attendant screamed "Who spilled rice?" and is walking up and down the aisles. They are refusing to leave the gate until someone cleans the rice," she tweeted. She posted a picture of the yellow rice spill on the cabin floor, which was around two seats in front of her.

Just boarded the plane and somebody spilled food. The flight attendant screamed “who spilled rice?” and is walking up and down the aisles. They are refusing to leave the gate until someone cleans the rice. pic.twitter.com/f5SfdjZcGr — Jennifer Schaper (@jenschap) April 15, 2023

She said that people in her row started having "giggles" and this made the flight attendant look at them "suspiciously". She also posted a video of a flight attendant adding that the plane will not take off until the rice was cleaned. "We're gonna sweep up this rice so you don't have to walk through it and it won't be an eyesore," the flight attendant could be heard saying in the video. We apologize, but again, I don't think you want to walk through it. So, let us take care of this at the gate before we leave. Thank you," the flight attendant can be heard in the video.

Update: they are still refusing to leave until the rice has been cleaned. They are sending out for a broom. #RiceGatepic.twitter.com/2H8fIQwdsh — Jennifer Schaper (@jenschap) April 15, 2023

Further, she posted a picture of the spilt rice on the floor, which was being covered by flight attendants with a paper towel.

"Update: Rice is getting cleaned but she is MAD. She has let us all know that we were not raised right and she is disappointed in all of us. #RiceGate," she said in another tweet along with a picture of a broom and a dustpan being used to clean the aisle.

Ms Schaper asserted that the flight was further delayed when a passenger left her seat to use the lavatory while the rice was being cleaned up, preventing the flight from taking off. "Update: Rice is cleaned but another loud angry woman went to the bathroom during #RiceGate and we still can't take off because she is not at her seat. My row mates have nicknamed this flight the Voyage of the Damned," she added.

She pointed out that after the flight took off, the crew "didn't give us beverage service" since there were a "few bumps" during the flight. She jokingly said that it appeared like a "punishment".

Southwest Airlines responded to her tweet and apologised for the inconvenience. "We're sorry that our Crew was unable to provide onboard refreshments due to bumpy travel conditions. Safety is always our number one priority, but we hope that we can make it up to you next time! Thank you for bearing there with us, Jennifer. -Brenna."