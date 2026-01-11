"Will Soon Be By Your Side": Exiled Prince's Assurance To Iran Protesters

Reza Pahlavi, the US-based son of Iran's deposed Shah, has appealed to protesters not to leave the streets and said he would soon be by their side.

Addressing the protesters as "my compatriots", Pahlavi said that their presence on the streets for three consecutive nights has "severely weakened Khamenei's repressive apparatus and his regime".

"Reliable reports have reached me indicating that the Islamic Republic is facing a severe shortage of mercenaries to confront the millions of people in the streets, and so far many armed and security forces have left their workplaces or disobeyed orders to suppress the people. What remains for Khamenei is a minority of violent mercenaries who, like their criminal leader, are non-Iranian and anti-Iranian, and consider you - the great nation of Iran - their enemy. Know that they will face consequences for their actions," Pahlavi has said on X.

Pahlavi asked protesters not to move alone and avoid side streets that could endanger their lives.

"Know that you are not alone. Your compatriots around the world are proudly shouting your voice, and you will surely see images of their numerous and widespread presence on television screens. The world today stands with your national revolution and admires your courage. In particular, President Trump, as the leader of the free world, has closely observed your indescribable bravery and has declared that he is ready to help you. Do not abandon the streets. My heart is with you. I know that I will soon be by your side," he added.

Massive Anti-Khamenei Protests

Despite an intense crackdown, including an Internet blackout, protests against the Khamenei regime have intensified over the past few days. Human rights organisations have reported dozens of deaths. NetBlocks, which maps Internet freedom globally, has said Iran has virtually no Internet connectivity since Thursday.

The protests began about two weeks ago over an economy struggling due to sanctions and last year's conflict with Israel. The agitation has now snowballed into a nationwide movement demanding the removal of the Khamenei-led regime.

Trump Says US Ready To Help

US President Donald Trump said Iran is in "big trouble" due to the regime's attempts to suppress the protests and that the US is ready to help. "Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!" he posted on Truth Social. A report in The New York Times has said Trump was recently briefed on options for possible military strikes. US officials have said Trump has not yet made a final decision.

Khamenei Defiant

Ayatollah Ali Hosseini Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, has hit out at Trump, saying he should know "tyrants and arrogant rulers of the world" saw their downfall when they were at the peak of their hubris.

"The US President has said that if the Iranian government does such-and-such, I'll take the side of the rioters. The rioters have put their hopes in him. If he's so capable, he should manage his own country," he said on X.

"All should know that the Islamic Republic of Iran that was established with the sacrifice of several hundred thousand honorable people won't back down in the face of those causing destruction," Khamenei said.