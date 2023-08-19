Revealed: Disturbing Text Messages Sent By Killer Nurse Lucy Letby During Murder Spree

Letby is taken from her house in handcuffs after being arrested by Cheshire Police.

Lucy Letby, the British nurse convicted on Friday for the murder of seven newborn babies and the attempted murder of six others in the neonatal unit of the hospital where she was employed, has now become the most prolific child killer in the UK's modern history.

However, as Letby killed infants by injecting air into their bloodstreams or feeding tubes, overfeeding them with milk, or poisoning them with insulin, she was also sending disturbing messages to colleagues that eventually served as crucial evidence against her.

Also read | "I Am Evil...": British Nurse Guilty Of Killing 7 Newborns In A Year

Her text messages revealed that she had contacted her colleagues following the infants' deaths and, in response, received sympathy from unaware staff members. The messages also indicated that she volunteered to take on additional shifts in the neonatal intensive therapy unit (ITU) at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

As reported by the BBC, the unsettling text messages illustrate her reactions as concerns escalated regarding the sudden increase in infant fatalities in the hospital.

Here are excerpts of text messages that Lucy Letby sent to her colleagues over the course of her 12-month period of heinous actions at the hospital.

June 9, 2015

On June 8th, Letby claimed her first victim, identified as Baby A. Following that incident, she messaged colleagues, expressing her reluctance to go back and face the parents.

They also had Baby B, whom she attacked sometime before June 11.

She said: Dad was on the floor crying, saying please don't take our baby away when I took him to the mortuary; it's just heartbreaking." It was the hardest thing I've ever had to do.

On June 11, 2015, merely three days after the killing of Baby A, Letby contacted a manager and requested to take on extra shifts.

She said: From a confidence point of view, I need to take an ITU baby soon X.

June 13 2015

She messaged a colleague: I just keep thinking about Mon (death of Child A). Feel like I need to be in (room) 1 to overcome it... to get the image out of my head. It probably sounds odd, but it's how I feel.

She later added: Only those who saw him know what image I have in my head.

Just six minutes after their conversation ended, baby C, a baby boy, became severely unwell and died.

June 14, 2015:

Letby engaged in another conversation with the same colleague she had spoken to the previous night.

She said: I just keep seeing them both. No one should have to see & do the things we do. It's heart-breaking. But it's not about me. We learn to deal with it. It's not about me or anyone else, it's those poor parents who have to walk away without their baby.