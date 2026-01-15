Renee Good's Former Father-In-Law 'Does Not Blame' ICE For Fatal Minneapolis Shooting

Timmy Macklin, the former father-in-law of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, has stated he does not hold US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) responsible for her fatal shooting in Minneapolis last week. Good, a Twin Cities resident who was killed just blocks from her home, was the widow of Macklin's son, who passed away in 2023.

Good and Macklin's son shared a child, who is now six years old. As per him, the shooting was a "hard situation all around" and that "some bad choices" were made.

"I don't blame ICE. I don't blame [Good's wife] Rebecca. I don't blame Renee," Macklin told CNN, adding: "I just wish that, you know, if we're walking in the spirit of God, I don't think she would have been there. That's the way I look at it."

Quizzed if he was not blaming anybody for the incident, Macklin said he watched the witness cellphone video from an angle that shows Good's vehicle striking the ICE agent.

"I just think we make bad choices, and that's the problem, there is so much chaos in the whole world today. We need to turn to God and walk in the spirit of God and let him lead us and guide us."

Also Read | Man Robs Bank Of $140, Eats $20 Mexican Food, Leaves Rest In Tip: 'Took From Rich, Gave To Poor'

What Happened With Renee Good?

Renee and her partner had dropped off their child at school on January 7, when they stopped after noticing law enforcement activity in the area. A short while later, a truck carrying immigration officers arrived, with one of them ordering Renne to open the door.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said officers opened fire after being blocked during the operation. DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said the woman was shot during the confrontation.

Video shows officers attempting to open the driver's side door of an SUV before it reversed briefly, then moved forward. Multiple gunshots are heard as the officer fires at the driver, and the vehicle crashes into a parked car.

On Monday (Jan 12), Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem labelled Renne a "domestic terrorist", stating that she used her vehicle against the officer, prompting the action.