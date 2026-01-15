Man Robs Bank Of $140, Eats $20 Mexican Food, Leaves Rest In Tip: 'Took From Rich, Gave To Poor'

A US man was arrested on Monday (Jan 12) after the police claimed he robbed a bank in West Jordan, Utah and spent the stolen money on Mexican food before giving the remainder of the money to the waiter. The accused, identified as 35-year-old Michael Grant Robinson, walked into a Wells Fargo Bank on Campus View Drive and handed the teller a handwritten note that read, 'I gotta weapon I need a 1000$'.

Robinson then opened his jacket and showed the teller a knife handle, but the teller believed it was a gun, the affidavit stated. The teller told him that she only had $140 in $20 bills, which Robinson accepted and exited the bank.

Afterwards, Robinson walked into a nearby Mexican restaurant called Puerto Vallarta Mexican Grill and ordered a meal that totalled $19.53. After receiving and consuming the meal, Robinson left the remainder of the money he obtained from the bank as a tip to the waiter who served him.

"Police later detained Robinson as he matched the description of the suspect in the bank robbery. Investigators say he also matches surveillance video from the bank," a report in Fox 13 highlighted.

'Took From Rich, Gave To Poor'

As the story went viral, social media users were amused by Robinson's antics, with a few joking that he robbed the rich to serve the poor, while others highlighted that he may still have to serve a prison sentence for the crime.

"$140? Don't they teach you in Robbery School to always count it before you leave the scene?" said one user, while another added: "Just because he's a bad guy, doesn't mean he's a bad guy."

A third commented: "Sounds to me like he earned that money and could give it to whoever he wanted to."

A fourth said: "Sooo, he took from the rich and gave to the poor?"