24 Years After 9/11: What Really Happened That Day

Twenty-four years ago, the United States witnessed a series of attacks that changed the course of history. On September 11, 2001, four coordinated attacks orchestrated by suicide hijackers from the terrorist group al-Qaeda targeted key locations in the US.

The September 11 Attacks

Two planes, American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175, flew into the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, 17 minutes apart. The impacts set the towers on fire, trapping people on upper floors and covering the city in smoke. Within two hours, both towers collapsed.

A third plane, American Airlines Flight 77, struck the Pentagon, the headquarters of the US military near Washington, DC.

The fourth plane, United Airlines Flight 93, crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers attempted to overpower the hijackers. It is believed that the hijackers intended to target the US Capitol.

How Many Died?

The September 11 attacks killed 2,977 people, excluding the 19 hijackers. In New York City, approximately 2,606 people, including 343 firefighters and 72 law enforcement officers, died.

At the Pentagon, 125 individuals were killed. Across the four flights, 246 passengers and crew members lost their lives.

Many first responders and survivors have suffered long-term health issues from exposure to toxic debris, leading to more deaths. As of 2025, nearly 50,000 individuals have been diagnosed with cancers linked to the September 11 exposure, and over 8,200 have died from related illnesses, as per The World Trade Center Health Program.

The Attackers

The attacks were planned by al-Qaeda, led by Osama bin Laden. Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, who studied in the US and fought in Afghanistan, is believed to have devised the plot and recruited the pilots. The 19 hijackers came from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and Lebanon.

Repercussions

After the attacks, the US, led by George W Bush, invaded Afghanistan to dismantle al-Qaeda and capture bin Laden. Khalid Sheikh Mohammed was arrested in Pakistan in 2003 and remains in custody at Guantanamo Bay, where legal proceedings over his role in the attacks have been ongoing. Bin Laden was killed in 2011 in Pakistan.

The US established the Department of Homeland Security and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to strengthen national and airport security. Laws such as the USA PATRIOT Act were introduced.

Today, a memorial and museum stand at the site, and the One World Trade Center, or Freedom Tower, rises to 1,776 feet, higher than the original North Tower. The Pentagon was rebuilt within a year, with staff returning to offices by August 2002.