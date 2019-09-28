Relief For Thomas Cook Customers As UK To Repatriate Over 16,000 Customers

The Civil Aviation Authority said it has so far brought back more than half of the affected customers.

A further 16,700 customers of collapsed British travel firm Thomas Cook are scheduled to be repatriated on Saturday on 76 flights, the country's aviation regulator said.

The Civil Aviation Authority said it has so far brought back more than half of the total number of affected customers since it launched the country's largest peacetime repatriation on Monday.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.