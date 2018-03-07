Reliable Source: Chelsea Clinton Says Ivanka Trump Should 'Expect To Be Scrutinized' When Stephen Colbert asked point-blank if Ivanka Trump was fair game for criticism, Clinton responded without hesitation.

Chelsea Clinton says Ivanka Trump has supported policies and decisions that she doesn't agree with



"It's clear she has supported policies and decisions that I don't agree with," Clinton said during an appearance Monday on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert."



When Colbert asked point-blank if Ivanka Trump was fair game for criticism, Clinton responded without hesitation.



"I think anyone who works for the president should expect to be scrutinized for whatever decisions not only he or she is making, but whatever decisions the White House is making on any given day," Clinton said.



Ivanka Trump dodged a question last month about allegations of sexual assault made against her father, claiming that she had the "right as a daughter to believe my father" before upbraiding reporter Peter Alexander for bringing the subject up at all. "I don't think that's a question you would ask many other daughters," she said.



Clinton knows how harsh the spotlight can be. Her father, Bill Clinton, famously had an affair while in office as president. And her mother, Hillary Clinton, twice ran for president, often with her daughter by her side.



She didn't hold back her opinion of the current administration or its policies. She described the Trump White House as "the collision of cruelty and incompetence" and said the president "thrives on anxiety and insults."



That kind of straight talk could make happy hours with Ivanka pretty awkward, right? So what's their status?



When Colbert asked whether they were once friends, Clinton answered "absolutely." When asked if they were still friends, Clinton said that she has "not spoken to her in a long time."



Clinton, who is promoting her new children's book "She Persisted Around the World: 13 Women Who Changed History," actually steered clear of simply ranting against President Trump for most of the interview. Try as he might, Colbert couldn't get the former first daughter to admit to throwing a "glass of chardonnay at the TV" in frustration.



"It's just not really productive," Clinton said.



"Come on, be human here! What have you yelled about?" Colbert prodded.



"I mean, I just would rather go to a protest or convince more people to go vote in November," Clinton answered.



