Release Of Oil Reserves Will 'Make A Difference': Joe Biden

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that the release of strategic oil reserves by the United States and other major consumers will "make a difference" for Americans anxious about fuel prices.

"It will take time but before long you should see the price of gas drop," the president -- who has seen his popularity sink amid a surge in fuel prices and overall inflation -- said in a speech at the White House.

