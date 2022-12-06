Kanye West Fan Page Turns Into Holocaust Memorial After His Interview

Kanye West praised Adolf Hitler and declaring his "love" for Nazis in an interview

Kanye West has been drawing flak for making anti-semitic remarks that prompted several brands, including Adidas, Balenciaga, and Gap, to sever ties with him. The rapper sparked controversy once again after praising Adolf Hitler and declaring his “love” for Nazis in an interview.

Following this, many Reddit users have turned a Kanye West fan page into a Holocaust memorial.

Dedicated to the rapper, who now goes by Ye, it is one of the biggest fan pages of the artist. After clips of Kanye West from the interview surfaced, Reddit users flocked to the fan page and posted visuals from the Holocaust, to denounce the rapper and spread awareness about the tragic event in history.

“Children who were robbed of their childhoods. Do not forget these faces. Do not forget the pain they went through. I'll die before I ever show any respect to those responsible for this,” a Reddit user wrote while posting a photo showing kids with their hands raised.

Others shared photos of the concentration camps and prisoners to highlight the horrors of the Holocaust. Some also suggested movies based on the Holocaust to help educate people about it.

In October, Kanye West posted a tweet that read, “I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” in apparent reference to a US military readiness code known as DEFCON. The rapper's tweet was later deleted by Twitter and he did not pull it back.

Kanye West recently sparked outrage after appearing in a show, InfoWars, with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Talking about the dictator, Kanye West said, in the interview, “I like Hitler”. He also said, “I see good things about Hitler also” before adding that “I'm done with the classification, every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler”.