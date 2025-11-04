Global Reddit Outage: Thousands Unable to Access Platform, Investigation Underway

Social media platform Reddit is currently experiencing a massive global outage affecting thousands of users attempting to access the platform via desktop, mobile and web platforms. Users are encountering various problems, including login failures, increased error rates, partial loading of pages, broken media content and an inability to browse subreddits or comment sections.

Over 20,000 users globally, including more than 500 in India, reported issues with Reddit, according to Downdetector, a website that tracks tech outages. The problems ranged from website and app malfunctions to server connection issues, with users experiencing difficulties posting, commenting, and browsing.

The company has acknowledged the issue, identified the cause, implemented a fix, and is now monitoring the situation.

Investigating: We are aware that users are seeing increased error rates when browsing reddit and are currently investigating. https://t.co/tVxeGLZAFX — Reddit Status (@redditstatus) November 4, 2025

A Reddit spokesperson indicated the issue was caused by a "bug in a recent update". "The issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented. We are continuing to monitor for any further issues," the company said in the status section of its website.

In its latest post, Reddit said that the "incident has been resolved."

This recent Reddit outage follows closely after a major Amazon Web Services (AWS) disruption that took down several apps, including Reddit. To make matters more chaotic, Microsoft's Azure network also experienced an outage just recently.