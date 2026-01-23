"Record Numbers All Over": Trump Teases 4th Term But Polls Show Opposite

US President Donald Trump has once again stirred discussion after suggesting that he should consider running for a fourth term.

In a post on Truth Social, he wrote, "Record numbers all over the place! Should I try for a fourth term?"

The US President has repeatedly hinted in the past at running for additional terms. In November 2025, he posted an AI-generated image of himself holding a sign reading "TRUMP 2028, YES!", captioned "TRUMPLICANS!".

In September 2025, he shared photos showing "Trump 2028" hats placed on his desk during a meeting with Democratic leaders Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer.

The 79-year-old Republican appeared to be including the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden, as his third term.

What Does The Constitution Says

Trump's hints clash directly with the 22nd Amendment of the US Constitution, which clearly states, "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice."

The amendment also limits anyone who has already served more than two years of another president's term to being elected only once. Trump first became president in 2017, meaning he has already completed one full term before his current time in office.

What The Numbers Really Reveal

Despite Trump's claim of "record numbers all over the place," recent polls show his approval numbers moving in the opposite direction.

A recent AP-NORC poll of 1,203 US adults between January 8-11 shows mixed but generally declining approval numbers for Trump:

About 4 in 10 approve of his performance as President.

About half say he is focused on the wrong priorities.

About 2 in 10 say he is focused on the right priorities.

Another 2 in 10 say it's a mix.

14% have no opinion.

Economy

Only 37% approve of his handling of the economy. This is slightly up from 31% in December, his lowest point.

6 in 10 say he has hurt the cost of living in his second term.

About 2 in 10 say he has helped.

About one-quarter say he has made no difference.

Immigration & Foreign Policy

Only 38% approve of his immigration policies, down from 49% in March 2025.

About 6 in 10 Americans disapprove of his foreign policy.

56% say he has "gone too far" using the US military abroad.

Another major survey, conducted January 12-17 among 1,625 registered voters by New York Times/Siena Poll reflects similar public mood:

Only 40% approve of Trump.

42% say he is on track to be one of the worst presidents in US history and 19% believe he could be one of the best.

Less than a third believe the country is better off than a year ago.

49% say the country is worse off.

32% say it is better.

Affordability & Economy

51% say Trump's policies have made life less affordable.

Only 32% think the economy is better today than a year ago.

29% call the economy good or excellent, up from 22% in April 2025.

Priorities & Tariff Views

57% say he is focused on the wrong issues.

54% oppose his widespread tariffs, including 45% who strongly oppose them.

Trump Says He Will Sue The New York Times

After the release of the NYT/Siena poll, Trump announced that he will sue The New York Times, accusing it of publishing "Radical Left lies."

"The Times Siena Poll... will be added to my lawsuit against The Failing New York Times," Trump said on his Truth Social platform. "They will be held fully responsible for all of their Radical Left lies and wrongdoing!"