"Ready To Respond": Iran's New Warning To Israel Over Ceasefire Breach

Iran has cast doubts on the durability of the US-brokered ceasefire with Israel, warning it is ready to respond if hostilities with the Jewish state resume. Tehran also demanded that the United Nations recognise Israel and the United States as being to blame for their recent 12-day war.

"We did not start the war, but we have responded to the aggressor with all our power," Iran's armed forces chief of staff, Abdolrahim Mousavi, was quoted as saying by state television, referring to Israel.

"We have serious doubts over the enemy's compliance with its commitments, including the ceasefire. We are ready to respond with force" if attacked again, he added, six days into the ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump.

The conflict between the arch-foes in West Asia saw the most serious escalation on June 13, when Israel launched a bombing campaign in Iran that killed top military commanders and scientists linked to its disputed nuclear programme. Israel claimed it aimed to keep the Islamic republic from developing a nuclear weapon -- an ambition Tehran has consistently denied, insisting it has the right to develop nuclear power for civilian purposes like energy.

The fighting culminated after the US--a staunch ally of Jerusalem-- joined Israeli forces to attack three nuclear facilities in Iran, following which Tehran targeted a US military base in Qatar. The fighting also derailed nuclear talks between Iran and the United States.

Trump has threatened further strikes should Iran enrich uranium to levels capable of manufacturing nuclear weapons.

Iran Demands Responsibility

In a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres published on Sunday, Iran demanded that the United Nations recognise Israel and the United States as being to blame for this month's war.

"We officially request hereby that the Security Council recognise the Israeli regime and the United States as the initiators of the act of aggression and acknowledge their subsequent responsibility, including the payment of compensation and reparations," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote in the letter.

According to Iran's health ministry, at least 627 civilians were killed and 4,900 injured during the 12-day war with Israel. Retaliatory missile attacks by Iran on Israel killed 28 people, according to Israeli authorities.

Iran's Nuclear Program

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran had enriched uranium to 60 per cent in 2021, well above the 3.67 per cent limit set by a 2015 agreement from which the United States unilaterally withdrew in 2018.

To make a weapon, Iran would need to enrich uranium up to 90 per cent.

Israel has maintained ambiguity about its own atomic arsenal, neither officially confirming nor denying it exists, but the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute has estimated it has 90 nuclear warheads.