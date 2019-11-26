'She Knows Who I Am': Rapper T.I Apologises To Daughter For Virginity Remarks

The rapper said that he has apologised to his daughter Deyjah. (File)

American rapper T.I who made a statement earlier this month that he goes to the gynaecologist with his daughter every year to make sure her hymen is "still intact", apologised for the statement.

"I began to embellish and exaggerate, and I think a lot of people kind of took it extremely literal," the rapper, told Jada Pinkett Smith on Monday's episode of ''Red Table Talk", reported Fox News.

The 39-year-old rapper explained that he also apologised to his daughter, Deyjah, for his controversial comments.

"She did have a problem with me talking about it, however, and I understand that, and I am incredibly apologetic to her for that," said the rapperwhose real name is Clifford Joseph Harris Jr.

"She understands my intentions and she knows who I am, who I've always been."

"My daughter said just let it go, don't say nothing, just let it go and I did -- until l I had different directives," he said, adding, "I would not be here today had I not had those different directives. I'd still be sitting in silence"

Mr Harris further said his past remarks weren't about control.

"I am here to protect all of the children from themselves until they make it to a point where they have awareness, a sense of self and discernment to be able to make certain decisions on their own that will impact their lives indefinitely," he was quoted as saying by the People.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.