Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sued By Former Model Who Claims Sexual Assault After Drugging

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been hit by a number of lawsuits.

Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs has been accused by a former model of drugging her and then forcing her to perform oral sex on him. According to New York Times, the alleged assault took place at his New York City studio in 2003. The model, Crystal McKinney, has said in the complaint that she met Mr Combs at a Men's Fashion Week during which he invited her to join him at his studio. Mr Combs was then a record label impresario and host of MTV reality show 'Making the Band'.

Later that night, according to McKinney's lawsuit, she was given alcohol and marijuana that she later came to believe was laced. Mr Combs then made her go to the bathroom, where he forced himself on her, Ms McKinney alleged in the suit.

Ms McKinney further said in the lawsuit that she lost consciousness later awakening in a taxi and realising that she had been sexually assaulted.

Mr Combs' representatives have so far not commented on the lawsuit.

This is the sixth lawsuit against Mr Combs since he was accused of rape and abuse by his ex-girlfriend Casandra Ventura, known as Cassie, in November last year.

In March, two of Mr Combs' homes were raided as part of an investigation that officials said is at least in part a human trafficking inquiry.

The rapper has called the allegations against him false and "sickening", describing the complainants as looking for "a quick payday".

Ms McKinney said learning of other lawsuits against Mr Combs led to file her own.

Days ago, a video of the rapper kicking and dragging Ms Ventura in 2016 was published by CNN after which Mr Combs responded with an apology.

In the video, Ms Ventura was seen trying to get into an elevator before Mr Combs emerged around a corner clad only in a towel, grabbed her by the neck and threw her to the ground.

He then kicked her several times, before pulling her from the ground and throwing her back around the corner.