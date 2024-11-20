"Radical Agenda": Google As US Justice Department Wants It To Sell Chrome

Google has strongly objected to the US Department of Justice (DOJ)'s proposal that could require the tech giant to sell Chrome, the world's most popular web browser. Google, in a statement, warned that such a move would have detrimental effects on both consumers and businesses.

The DOJ's proposed measure comes after Judge Amit Mehta's August ruling determined that Google held a monopoly over online search. The court has been deliberating over potential penalties and remedies to address this issue, Bloomberg reported.

Judge Mehta's August ruling acknowledged the value of Google's default search engine status, calling it “extremely valuable real estate.” He explained that any new entrant aiming to compete for this default position has no other option but to offer partners billions of dollars in revenue share.

In its latest filings, the DOJ outlined potential remedies, including breaking up Google's various services, such as Chrome, Android, and Google Play, to curb the company's advantage in promoting its search engine.

Google has firmly rejected suggestions of splitting its business, arguing it would disrupt its operations and harm competition. “Breaking them off would change their business models, raise the cost of devices, and undermine Android and Google Play in their robust competition with Apple's iPhone and App Store,” the company said.

The company also noted that separating Chrome could make it more challenging to maintain its security features. Google's financial results revealed a 10 per cent increase in revenues from its search and advertising operations, reaching $65.9 billion.

Google's executive Lee-Anne Mulholland criticised the DOJ's actions, calling it a radical overreach. “The DOJ continues to push a radical agenda that goes far beyond the legal issues in this case,” she said in a statement, according to The BBC.

The company also faces scrutiny for its artificial intelligence, Android operating system, and data usage, with reports suggesting it could be asked to implement new measures across these platforms. Earlier, CEO Sundar Pichai said the company's AI search tools were now being used by millions.

Ms Mulholland underlined the potential negative impact on consumers and the broader tech industry. “The government putting its thumb on the scale in these ways would harm consumers, developers and American technological leadership at precisely the moment it is most needed,” she added.

Google Chrome dominates the global browser market, with web traffic tracker Similarweb reporting a 64.61 per cent market share in October. Google's search engine holds nearly 90 per cent of the global market share, according to Statcounter, making it the default engine on Chrome and other major smartphone browsers like Safari on iPhones.