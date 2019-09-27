Arrest Warrant Against Pak Singer For Allegedly Keeping Animals Illegally

A video of Rabi Pirzada threatening PM Narendra Modi with snakes went viral on social media (File Photo)

A local court on Friday issued an arrest warrant against Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada over illegal captivity of wild animals.

As per a report by The News International, The Model Town Court judge reprimanded the singer for disobeying the court's summon.

Earlier this month, Punjab Wildlife Protection and Parks Department initiated an action against the singer for illegally keeping four pythons, reptiles and an alligator as pets.

The action was taken against the singer after a video, where Rabi Pirzada was seen threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi with snakes, went viral on social media. In the video, Pirzada was seen posing with several snakes and an alligator.

