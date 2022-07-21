Queen Elizabeth's Jewels On Display At Buckingham Palace From Tomorrow

Queen Elizabeth is currently the world's oldest monarch. (File)

Portrait pictures of a young Queen Elizabeth II taken at the beginning of her reign and the jewels she wore are going on display at Buckingham Palace from Friday.

Tiaras, earrings and necklaces form part of "The Queen's Accession" exhibition marking her record-breaking seven decades on the throne.

Ninety-six-year-old Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning and currently the world's oldest monarch, became queen on February 6, 1952, on the death of her father King George VI.

The display is available to guests visiting the palace's State Rooms, which are open to the public for the first time in three years.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)