The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth will be held on September 19. (File)

The coffin carrying the body of Queen Elizabeth II left her beloved Balmoral Castle on Sunday, beginning a six-hour journey to the Scottish capital of Edinburgh.

The seven-car cortege carrying the oak casket - draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland - left the gates of her Scottish estate at 10.07am (0907 GMT).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)