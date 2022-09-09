Queen Elizabeth Death Updates: 10-Day Mourning, World Leaders Pay Tribute

Queen Elizabeth II was the second-longest reigning monarch in history, after France's Louis XIV.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, who was the second-longest reigning monarch in history, after France's Louis XIV, died yesterday at the age of 96. Several leaders across the world have issued statements paying tribute to her.

She died peacefully at her estate in Balmoral, Scotland , according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son, Charles, succeeds as king immediately, according to centuries of protocol, beginning a new, less certain chapter for the royal family after the queen's record-breaking 70-year reign.

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," King Charles said in a statement.

Sep 09, 2022 07:31 (IST) Joe Biden Orders US Flags To Half Staff In Honour Of Queen Elizabeth II

US President Joe Biden ordered flags at the White House and other federal buildings to be lowered to half-staff Thursday "as a mark of respect" for Britain's late Queen Elizabeth II.

Flags will also be lowered on US Navy vessels, at military posts and naval stations, and at all American embassies and other facilities abroad, a proclamation from the White House said.

Sep 09, 2022 07:30 (IST) Russian President Vladimir Putin Extends Condolences Over Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday extended his condolences to Britain for the "irreparable loss" of Queen Elizabeth, who died earlier in the day aged 96, Russian news agencies said.