Pics: The World Bids Farewell To UK's Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth II, whose reign took Britain from the age of steam to the era of the smartphone, died yesterday. She was 96.
People across the world paid tribute to the UK's longest-serving monarch who died peacefully at her estate in Balmoral, Scotland.
Her eldest son, Charles, succeeds her on the throne as King Charles III.
"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother," Charles said in a statement. "I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country."
Elizabeth was crowned in Westminster Abbey in June 1953 in a televised ceremony, a first for the monarchy, that was watched by more than 20 million people, half of Britain's adult population.
Elizabeth reached the end of her reign with her popularity thoroughly rehabilitated after a period of criticism in the 1990s, which culminated in media-fueled outrage at the family's muted response to Princess Diana's death in 1997.
Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne, took place in 2022.
The celebration of her reign was marked with an appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace by a slimmed-down group comprising direct heirs to the throne and their immediate family.
King Charles is due to address his new subjects today as well as hold his first audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss