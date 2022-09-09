Pics: The World Bids Farewell To UK's Queen Elizabeth

Elizabeth reached the end of her reign with her popularity thoroughly rehabilitated.

Queen Elizabeth II, whose reign took Britain from the age of steam to the era of the smartphone, died yesterday. She was 96.

People across the world paid tribute to the UK's longest-serving monarch who died peacefully at her estate in Balmoral, Scotland.

The front pages of British news papers a day after Queen Elizabeth II died

Her eldest son, Charles, succeeds her on the throne as King Charles III.

A man places flowers and a picture for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II outside the British Consulate in Hong Kong

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother," Charles said in a statement. "I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country."

An image of Queen Elizabeth II displayed on Times Square digital billboard in New York city

Elizabeth was crowned in Westminster Abbey in June 1953 in a televised ceremony, a first for the monarchy, that was watched by more than 20 million people, half of Britain's adult population.

An Indian paper artist makes a model of the London Bridge as he pays tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II in Amritsar

Elizabeth reached the end of her reign with her popularity thoroughly rehabilitated after a period of criticism in the 1990s, which culminated in media-fueled outrage at the family's muted response to Princess Diana's death in 1997.

A woman walks past a makeshift memorial for late Queen Elizabeth II outside a British pub in Santa Monica, California

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne, took place in 2022.

South African sand sculptor gives final touches showing the a message of the passing of Queen Elisabeth II on the Moyo Pier beach in Durban

The celebration of her reign was marked with an appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace by a slimmed-down group comprising direct heirs to the throne and their immediate family.

A life size cardboard cut out of Queen Elizabeth II with Paddington Bear seated at a table for tea is on displa in California

King Charles is due to address his new subjects today as well as hold his first audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss