Costumes and Props From Netflix Show 'The Crown' To Be Auctioned In London

The replica of the iconic revenge dress is also up for sale.

As Netflix's popular show, 'The Crown' draws to a close, British film and television production company Left Bank Pictures has announced that it will auction off a few of the show's most recognisable props to benefit charity, as per a report in People Magazine. "Proceeds from the live auction will go towards establishing the Left Bank Pictures - The Crown Scholarship programme at the National Film and Television School, allowing the next generation of film and television makers to receive world-renowned training," Bonham's auction house said,

The Crown Auction, a "once-in-a-lifetime auction of close to 450 props, furniture and costumes" from all six seasons of Peter Morgan's popular drama inspired by the lives of the British royal family, was announced by on Sunday. Much like the Season 6 of the Netflix show, the auction is also divided into two sections.

On February 7, at Bonhams' flagship saleroom in London, about 150 pieces will be put up for live auction. The online auction, which will include some 300 objects and run from January 30 to February 8 on Bonhams.com, is available to those who are keen to buy even earlier.

The auction will feature replicas of iconic pieces belonging to Princess Diana, such as the sapphire engagement ring Emma Corrin wore in her season four debut, the revenge dress worn by Elizabeth Debicki in season five when she broke up with then-Prince Charles (played by Dominic West), and the leopard swimsuit which featured in season six when the character of Princess Diana went on vacation and posed for pictures.

Further, other royal regalia up for grabs include Gold State Coach replicas, the ceremonial coronation garments that Claire Foy wore in season one to depict Queen Elizabeth's 1953 coronation ceremony and two ball gowns that she wore in character as a young Queen Elizabeth. The exact reproductions of the St. Edward's Chair that were seen on Queen Elizabeth's coronation day, as well as famous facades from Buckingham Palace and 10 Downing Street, the residence and office of the British Prime Minister, are also up for sale.

Andy Harries, Left Bank CEO and executive producer of 'The Crown', said, "It has been a privilege for me and all at Left Bank Pictures to have been at the heart of The Crown. Its huge global success has much to do with working with the best creative and production talent in this country and we want to invest the profits of this magnificent auction into the next generation of film and TV talent."