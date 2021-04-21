'Deeply Touched' By Support After Prince Philip Death: Queen Elizabeth II

Officially known as the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip died aged 99 on April 9. (File)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday said she and her family "have been deeply touched" by the "support and kindness shown to us" following the death of her husband Prince Philip.

"We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life," she said in her first comments since the death of the 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh, and as she marked her 95th birthday.

