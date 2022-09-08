Live Updates: Queen Elizabeth's Doctors 'Concerned' Over Health

On Wednesday, Queen Elizabeth pulled out of a planned meeting with her senior political advisors.(File)

Apprehensions grew today over Queen Elizabeth II's well-being after Buckingham Palace said her doctors were "concerned" for her health and advised that she remain under supervision.

The monarch has been affected by persistent health problems since October last year that left her with difficulties walking and standing.

On Wednesday, she pulled out of a planned meeting with her senior political advisors, after being told to rest.

Here are the LIVE updates on Queen Elizabeth II's health status:

Sep 08, 2022 19:16 (IST) #NewsAlert | Princes Charles and William travelling to Balmoral: Clarence House, Kensington Palace | reported by news agency AFP - NDTV (@ndtv) September 8, 2022

