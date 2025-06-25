Advertisement

Trump First Modern Leader To Get 2 UK State Visit Invites

Trump accepted an invitation from King Charles for a second state visit in February.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Trump First Modern Leader To Get 2 UK State Visit Invites
  • King Charles invited US President Donald Trump for a state visit this year
  • Buckingham Palace confirmed the invitation on Wednesday
  • Trump accepted a second state visit invitation in February
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.

Britain's King Charles has invited U.S. President Donald Trump for a state visit later this year, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Wednesday.

Trump accepted an invitation from Charles for a second state visit in February, making the U.S. president the first elected political leader in modern times to be hosted for two state visits by a British monarch, but the timing of the trip was not clear.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Buckingham Palace, Donald Trump, King Charles
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com