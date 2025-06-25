Trump First Modern Leader To Get 2 UK State Visit Invites

Britain's King Charles has invited U.S. President Donald Trump for a state visit later this year, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Wednesday.

Trump accepted an invitation from Charles for a second state visit in February, making the U.S. president the first elected political leader in modern times to be hosted for two state visits by a British monarch, but the timing of the trip was not clear.

