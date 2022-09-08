Prince William, Kate Middleton Set To Get New Titles After Queen's Death

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton with their children.

Prince William will likely become the Prince of Wales/Duke of Cornwall and his wife, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, following the death of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday. Prince William held title of Duke of Cambridge before the Queen's death.

The title 'Prince of Wales' is reserved for the heir apparent and was held by Charles, now King. The title of 'Princess of Wales' was last held by Princess Diana because Duchess Camilla, wife of Charles, chose not to use it out of respect.

The changes in the titles come after Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, died aged 96.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Charles, 73, Elizabeth's eldest son, automatically becomes king of the United Kingdom and the head of state of 14 other realms including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. His wife Camilla becomes Queen Consort.

Her family had rushed to be by her side at her Scottish home, Balmoral Castle, after doctors expressed concern about her health. She had been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year, forcing her to withdraw from nearly all her public engagements.