Britain's Prince Charles Now With Queen Elizabeth: Report

The 96-year-old monarch has been dogged by health problems since October last year.(File)

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, is now with Queen Elizabeth after she was placed under medical supervision, the BBC reported on Thursday.

The queen, Britain's longest-reigning sovereign and the world's oldest monarch, has been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year.

"Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," the palace said in a statement.

