Queen Camilla's Sister Annabel Elliot Says She "Finds It Impossible" To Curtsy To Her

Annabel Elliot, the younger sister of Queen Camilla, has admitted she "finds it impossible" to curtsy to her sister, despite Camilla being part of the royal family for two decades. The revelation comes in a special profile written by royal biographer Robert Hardman for Tatler, for the King and Queen's 20th wedding anniversary.

In the past, royal tradition required women to curtsy to the King or Queen whenever they saw them for the first time each day. Though this practice has become more relaxed over the years, the royal family's website says that "there are no obligatory codes of behaviour when meeting The Queen or a member of the Royal Family."

It also mentions that many still choose to follow traditional customs. For men, the tradition is a simple bow of the head, while women are expected to give a small curtsy.

Although she cannot bring herself to curtsy, Ms Elliot is one of Queen Camilla's "companions" - the modern equivalent of a lady-in-waiting.

Speaking with Mr Hardman, she talked about Camilla's unexpected rise to public life. "I think she's transitioned beautifully, actually. I mean, I sometimes look at her, and I can't really believe it."

Who is Annabel Elliot?

Annabel Elliot, 76, born Sonia Annabel Shand on February 2, 1949, is the younger sister of Queen Camilla and a respected British interior designer and antiques dealer. Married to the late Simon Elliot and mother to three children, including former Conservative Party Co-Chair Sir Ben Elliot, she has long been a close confidante of the Queen.

Ms Elliot played a key role in designing several royal properties under King Charles III's Duchy of Cornwall, including the estate at Llwynywermod in Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall Inn in Poundbury. In 2023, she served as a lady-in-attendance during the King's coronation. Last year, she was let go from her Duchy design duties after Prince William took over.

In 2024, Ms Elliot was a pillar of support for her sister, Camilla, 77, through a series of trials. These included the loss of her dog, ongoing family health battles, and her own struggle with pneumonia. Despite these challenges, Ms Elliot's deep affection for her sister was evident in the 'BBC documentary Charles III: The Coronation Year'. In one particularly emotional moment, she tearfully remembered watching Camilla leave for Westminster Abbey to be crowned Queen.

"When I thought back to being 2 years old and watching [Queen Elizabeth II's] coronation on a tiny black and white television, there goes this golden coach with my sister in it," Ms Elliot said. "I can't explain the feeling, because it's so surreal. This cannot be happening. It was quite a moment."