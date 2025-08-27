Quadcopters, Modern Weapons: Pakistan's ISI's Tech Boost For Jaish-e-Mohammed

Pakistan's spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), is actively engaged in upgrading the technological and military capacity of the terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), sources told NDTV.

According to the intelligence sources, the ISI is facilitating Jaish-e-Mohammed's transition from conventional arms to modern, high-tech weaponry. The group, historically reliant on assault rifles, mortars, and rocket launchers, is now preparing to acquire quadcopters, drones, and digital warfare tools.

The JeM is responsible for some of the deadliest terror attacks in India, including the 2001 Parliament attack and the 2019 Pulwama tragedy.

Security officials say Jaish cadres are to be trained directly by elements of the Pakistan Army, with ISI ensuring procurement channels through the black market remain open and well-funded.

About 50 per cent of Jaish's total funding goes into weapons purchases.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a close ally of Jaish, has previously conducted drone strikes, and the growing partnership between the two groups is viewed as especially dangerous.

According to sources, JeM receives 80-90 crore Pakistani rupees annually, with a large portion sourced from donors in Gulf countries.

Much of this money now flows through digital wallets and online transfers. Funds are then diverted to procure arms, rebuild infrastructure, and strengthen sleeper cells.

India's precision strikes on JeM targets in Bahawalpur destroyed the terror group's headquarters during Operation Sindoor. Following this crackdown, Jaish, along with Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen, has been actively seeking donations to rebuild headquarters, training camps, and launch pads destroyed in the operation.

Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar is reportedly distraught after his relatives were killed in the strikes.

