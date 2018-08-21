On 'Positive Trajectory' To Defeat Terrorism: Pakistan's Army Chief

Pak army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed solidarity with courageous families of victims of terrorism

Pakistan is on a "positive trajectory" to defeat terrorism, Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa claimed today as he vowed to defeat "all inimical forces" which have tried to push the country towards darkness.

Terrorism is a global menace and requires collective response, he said as international pressure was mounting on Pakistan to rein-in terror groups having safe havens in the country.

He said Pakistan has "remained subjected to this threat for quite some time especially during the last two decades", he said in a message on the 'International Day of Victims of Terrorism'.

The "Pakistani nation and its armed forces have bravely and successfully stood up to this challenge and is on a positive trajectory to defeat it effectively," he was quoted as saying by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan armed forces.

He expressed solidarity with the courageous families of the victims of terrorism including security forces who fought valiantly against the menace.

"Our collective resolve shall defeat all inimical forces which tried to push us towards darkness but are failing in the face of our national resilience and determination," General Bajwa said.

He also said that Pakistan strongly condemns terrorism in all its manifestations and extend full support to all the forces of order and peace to bring enduring peace.

The US has long been frustrated with Pakistan's overt and covert support to the Afghan Taliban and other terror groups, forcing the Trump administration to warn Islamabad and to slash military aid to the country.

The global financial watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) last week asked Pakistan to strengthen its laws and implementation against terror financing and money laundering, Pakistani media reported.

The Asia Pacific Group on Money Laundering, which visited Pakistan last week, will submit a report to the Paris-based FATF which placed the country on its 'grey list' in June.

The delegation has asked Pakistan to enact appropriate laws enabling local officials to act upon requests of foreign countries to freeze illegal assets and extradite those involved in terrorism financing and money laundering, media reports said.

Pakistan needs to comply, by September next year, with a 10-point action plan it committed to the FATF earlier this year, to escape sanctions.