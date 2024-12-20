Putin Was Asked If He "Took Care" Of Russia In 25-Year Rule. His Reply

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he pulled Russia from the "edge of an abyss" during his 25-year rule.

Speaking at a year-end conference on Thursday, Mr Putin said Boris Yeltin, who served as the president of Russia from 1991 to 1999, was received well by the world as long as he did nothing to harm other interests.

BBC journalist Steve Rosenberg asked during the press conference if Mr Putin had protected Russia. While taking note of the Russia-Ukraine war and high inflation, he asked, "I haven't just protected it. I believe we stepped back from the edge of the abyss, because everything that was happening to Russia before and after was effectively leading us toward the complete loss of our sovereignty. And without sovereignty, Russia cannot exist as an independent state."

Mr Putin said Western leaders would "pat Yeltsin on the shoulder", but turned on him when he spoke in defence of Yugoslavia and voiced his opinion against the strike on Belgrade.

He said that he has tried to make Russia an independent sovereign state that can protect its own interests.

During the press conference, Mr Putin also said Moscow should have launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine earlier and been better prepared for the war.