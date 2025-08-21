US-Owned Business Among Sites Hit By Russian Attack On Western Ukraine

Russia launched hundreds of drones and missiles against Ukraine overnight in the biggest barrage since mid-July, killing one person and wounding many others.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said several missiles were aimed at a US-owned business in western Ukraine "producing everyday items like coffee machines".

Fifteen people were injured in that strike.

Ukrainian officials said that the strikes showed Russia was not serious about a peace deal despite intensive diplomatic efforts led by US President Donald Trump.

"The Russians carried out this attack as if nothing has changed at all, as if there are no global efforts to stop this war," Zelensky said.

"This requires a response. There is still no signal from Moscow that they truly intend to engage in substantive negotiations and end this war," he said.

Ukraine's air force said Russia launched 574 drones and 40 missiles. Air defence units downed 546 drones and 31 missiles.

"One person was killed and two were wounded as a result of the combined UAV and cruise missile strike in Lviv," said Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the military administration in the western city's region.

"Dozens of residential buildings were damaged," he added.

The 15 people were wounded in the city of Mukachevo, near the border with Hungary and Slovakia, the city council said.

"Five patients are being treated in the hospital, and one more was transferred to the regional hospital," the council posted.

Western Ukraine is less frequently targeted by Russian forces, which have captured swathes of southern and eastern Ukraine in an invasion which began in 2022.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said there was "no military logic or necessity" to the strikes, saying they were "just terror against people".

Meanwhile, Russia's defence ministry said it destroyed "49 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles" across multiple regions.

The ministry did not detail any casualties or damage.

The latest cross-border fire follows Trump's flurry of diplomacy this month aimed at ending the war.

The US president met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska, before bringing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders to Washington for separate talks.

Russia has played down the prospect of a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky any time soon, and has said it wants to be included in discussions on future security guarantees for Ukraine.

