Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday received his first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov said without specifying which jab was administered.

"Putin has been vaccinated against the coronavirus. He feels well. Tomorrow he has a full working day," Peskov said, according to state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

