Putin To Visit Delhi In September For BRICS Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the BRICS summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13, the Russian Embassy in South Africa wrote in a post on X, citing an aide to Putin.

"President of Russia Vladimir Putin will attend the BRICS summit in New Delhi on September 12-13 – Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov," the X post read.

India will be hosting the annual summit of BRICS in September as the chair of the group.

The last time Putin was in New Delhi was for the 23rd India-Russia annual summit that took place in December 2025. This will be Putin's second visit to India in a year.

Earlier this month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was in New Delhi to participate in the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting. At a press conference later, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be visiting Russia this year.

"We are preparing for the BRICS summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday reaffirmed that this year it's his turn to make a visit to the Russian Federation. We will be preparing for this top-level summit", the Russian Foreign Minister said.

BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, with Indonesia joining in 2025.

BRICS has emerged as an influential grouping as it brings together 11 major emerging economies of the world, representing around 49.5 per cent of the global population, around 40 per cent of the global GDP and around 26 per cent of the global trade.