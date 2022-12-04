Putin Slipped On Stairs At Home, Led To 'Involuntary Defecation': Report

Vladimir Putin reportedly fell down five steps before landing on his tailbone. (File)

Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly suffered a fall at his official Moscow residence this week, causing him to "involuntarily defecate," New York Post reported quoting a Telegram channel with apparent links with his security team.

The report added that Putin, 70, reportedly fell down five steps before landing on his tailbone.

The impact caused the Russian President to "involuntarily defecate" due to "cancer affecting his stomach and bowels," the Telegram channel said.

During a meeting with his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel last month, Putin's hands appeared to shake and turn purple, UK-based Express reported.

The UK-based outlet further said the Russian leader was seen moving his legs uncomfortably.

The incidents are another addition to growing speculation surrounding Putin's declining health. A former British spy said the 70-year-old President is "seriously ill", and it is an "element of what is happening in Ukraine."

An oligarch with close ties with the Russian leader claimed that "Putin is very ill with blood cancer."

It's not the first time reports of Putin being ill have surfaced. In 2014, President Putin's spokesman ridiculed US media reports that the leader was suffering from cancer and said the journalists should "shut their trap."

Putin has said her has no regrets about launching Russia's "special military operation" against Ukraine that began nearly 10 months ago.