'Putin Is Responsible For Heinous War Crimes': Justin Trudeau in Ukraine

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sunday that Russian leader Vladimir Putin was responsible for "war crimes," during a visit to Ukraine where he met with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"It is clear that Vladimir Putin is responsible for heinous war crimes," Trudeau said at a news conference with the Ukrainian leader, adding that "there must be accountability" and that he had "witnessed firsthand the brutality of Russia's illegal war".

